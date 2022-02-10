Japan's Revised Coronavirus Policy Calls on Toddlers to Wear Masks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government revised its basic coronavirus response policy on Thursday, specifying measures to be taken at schools and child care facilities, including urging young children to wear masks.

The policy revision, adopted at a meeting of the government's coronavirus response headquarters on the day, reflected the characteristics of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

At the meeting, the government also decided to extend the current COVID-19 pre-emergency designations for Tokyo and 12 other prefectures until March 6 and newly place Kochi Prefecture in the pre-emergency stage.

"Infection cases are continuing to rise, and some have pointed out the risk of a delayed increase in the number of severely ill patients," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the meeting. "We're not yet in a situation where we can feel safe."

Kishida noted, however, that the spread of infections is "obviously" slowing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]