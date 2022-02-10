Kagiyama Wins Figure Skating Silver; Hanyu Misses 3rd Gold

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Yuma Kagiyama grabbed silver in the men's figure skating event at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday, while Japanese star Yuzuru Hanyu failed to win a third straight gold in the event.

After ranking second in the event's short program on Tuesday, Kagiyama, 18, finished in the same place after Thursday's free program, with a total score of 310.05.

Shoma Uno of Japan, who came third in the short program, won a bronze medal, scoring a total of 293.00 points. He took silver in the previous PyeongChang Olympics.

Two-time Olympic champion Hanyu came fourth at the Beijing Games, with a total score of 283.21, after ranking eighth in the short program. He failed to land a quadruple axel at the beginning of the free program.

U.S. skater Nathan Chen won his first gold medal, scoring 332.60 points in total.

