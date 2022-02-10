Japan Logs 99,694 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 99,694 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with the daily count standing below 100,000 for the fifth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, the daily number of new deaths among COVID-19 patients in the country came to 164, up by two from Wednesday. The nationwide number of severely ill patients increased by 58 to 1,270.

On Thursday, Tokyo reported 18,891 new cases of novel coronavirus infection. The daily total in the Japanese capital dropped week on week for the second straight day.

In Tokyo, the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients under the standards of the capital's metropolitan government grew by five from Wednesday to 64. Thirteen new deaths were reported among coronavirus patients.

Elsewhere in the country, Hokkaido posted a record high of 4,098 new infection cases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]