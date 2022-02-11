Tokyo Police Create Video for Info on Red Army Members

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have created a video with the aim of seeking information about seven Japanese Red Army members on the international wanted list for their suspected involvements in terrorist incidents that happened around the world in the 1970s and 1980s.

The video, featuring photos of the seven used in the wanted list and their portraits, will be shown on the Metropolitan Police Department's Twitter account and official YouTube channel, and large billboards from Monday.

The move is intended to prevent the series of incidents from being forgotten. The video was made by the MPD's Public Security Bureau.

The bureau has said that it obtained arrest warrants for two of the seven members of the terrorist group--Norio Sasaki and Junzo Okudaira, both 73--for charges including forgery of private documents and passport law violations by, among other things, obtaining passports under the names of other people in 1998.

Also among the seven are Kozo Okamoto, 74, who was involved in the 1972 shooting at an airport in Israel that killed and injured a total of about 100 people, and Kunio Bando, 75, who was arrested over the hostage incident caused by the United Red Army in the same year at Asama Sanso, a mountain lodge in the highland resort town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, and was later released as an extralegal measure over the 1975 hostage crisis involving the Japanese Red Army at the U.S. Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

