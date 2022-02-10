NHK Admits Inappropriate Subtitles in Olympic Documentary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public broadcaster NHK admitted in a report released Thursday that subtitles in a documentary program related to the Tokyo Olympics were inappropriate.

"We deeply apologize," Chihiro Matsuzaka, executive director of NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., told a news conference. He was in charge of an internal investigation on the matter.

Matsuzaka also announced punishments for six related NHK officials including a director and a senior producer at NHK's Osaka bureau in western Japan, both of whom will be suspended from duty for a month.

The NHK BS1 program mainly featured Japanese film director Naomi Kawase serving as the general director of the official documentary film of last summer's Tokyo Olympics.

The program contained subtitles reading "a man who said he is participating in an anti-Olympic demonstration" and "(he) revealed (he was) paid for the participation."

