Hayashi Aims to Boost Cooperation over China, N. Korea

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in a series of weekend meetings is eager to confirm the commitment with his counterparts from the United States and others to joining hands in tackling issues involving China and North Korea.

Hayashi took a chartered flight from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on Thursday night for Melbourne, where he will attend a foreign ministers' meeting of the Quad framework, comprising Japan, the United States, Australia and India, on Friday.

He hopes that the four ministers will affirm a policy of strengthening cooperation among democratic nations apparently in response to China's hegemonic behavior. They are expected to discuss moves by China, which is expanding its global economic and military clout, and boosting cooperation with Russia, informed sources said.

The Quad ministers are also seen expressing their commitment to contributing to the Indo-Pacific region partly through donating novel coronavirus vaccines to developing countries. In addition, they are likely to confirm a plan to hold a Quad summit in Japan in the first half of this year.

After the Melbourne meeting, Hayashi is scheduled to fly to Hawaii for a three-way foreign ministers' meeting with the United States and South Korea on Saturday.

