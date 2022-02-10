Heavy Snow Hits Central, Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Mountainous areas of central and eastern Japan saw heavy snow on Thursday, due to a low pressure system off the Pacific coast and cold air high in the atmosphere.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued heavy snowfall warnings in western Tokyo and parts of Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures, while calling for people to exercise caution against traffic disruptions and frozen road surfaces, as well as avalanches, until early Friday.

A heavy snowfall warning was also issued for Nagano Prefecture, but was changed to an advisory in the evening.

A total of some 170 flights operated by Japan Airlines <9201> and All Nippon Airways were canceled at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, affecting about 11,000 passengers.

Some sections of the Tokyo metropolitan expressways were closed, wihle many express trains on East Japan Railway Co.'s <9020> Chuo Line were suspended.

