Japan to Inspect Pump Stations Raising Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will inspect gasoline stations that continue to raise prices despite subsidies given to oil wholesalers to curb prices, starting next week.

The move comes after the recent surge in crude oil prices has taken average retail gasoline and kerosene prices in Japan to 13-year highs amid tensions in Ukraine.

"We'll start next week on-site inspections on operators that keep raising prices although wholesale prices have been kept unchanged," industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said at a news conference.

On Jan. 27, the government activated the subsidy program in response to soaring prices of gasoline and other fuels, but prices have continued to increase sharply at some gasoline stations despite the subsidies.

The government will conduct on-site inspections on such service stations and ask for cooperation in line with the subsidy program.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]