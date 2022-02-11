Ayumu Hirano Wins Halfpipe Gold at Beijing Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese snowboarding star Ayumu Hirano won a gold medal, with a score of 96.00, in the men's halfpipe at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday.

The feat came after Hirano, 23, earned silver in the halfpipe event at the two previous Winter Olympics--the 2014 Sochi Games in Russia and the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea.

He is the first Japanese gold medalist in any Olympic snowboarding event. Hirano, a native of the city of Murakami, Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, clinched a medal for three successive Olympics, also the first such achievement by a Japanese athlete in Winter Games.

"Finally, I made my childhood dream come true," Hirano said of his Olympic victory. "I could show everything I've done."

In the Beijing Games halfpipe event for men, Hirano's younger brother, Kaishu, 19, finished ninth. Among other Japanese athletes, Yuto Totsuka, 20, who won the 2021 world championships, came 10th and Ruka Hirano, 19, 12th.

