Quad Foreign Ministers Keep China in Check

Tokyo, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India kept in check China, which is boosting its economic and military presence, in a joint statement released after their meeting in Melbourne on Friday.

"We reaffirm the Quad's commitment to supporting Indo-Pacific countries' efforts to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific--a region which is inclusive and resilient, and in which states strive to protect the interests of their people, free from coercion," the statement said.

At the in-person meeting, the ministers also discussed the situation over Ukraine as tensions are growing due to Russia deploying a number of troops to areas near its border with Ukraine.

The meeting was attended by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Hayashi expressed serious concern over China's unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

