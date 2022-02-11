Japan’s COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 20,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus in Japan topped 20,000 Friday.

This came about 10 months after the tally exceeded 10,000 in April 2021, one year and two months after the first COVID-19 fatality was confirmed in the country in February 2020.

The daily number of COVID-19 deaths stood below 10 early this year. But the count then started to rise gradually in line with growth in new cases and severely ill patients as the nation entered the sixth wave of infections due to the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Daily fatalities topped 100 for five consecutive days. On Friday, 150 people with COVID-19 were confirmed dead, bringing the cumulative death toll to 20,105. Of Friday’s figure, 27 were in the western prefecture of Osaka, 18 in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, 13 in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, and 11 in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

Nationwide, 1,340 COVID-19 patients were in serious condition as of Friday, up by 70 from the previous day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]