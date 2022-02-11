Some Mizuho Bank ATMs Become Unusable Temporarily

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Bank of Japan said Friday that some of its automated teller machines became unusable temporarily on the day.

The problem occurred around 9 a.m. (midnight Thursday GMT) and was fixed by around 4:30 p.m. The bank halted the operations of ATMs at some 90 locations around the country for about 90 minutes from 3:30 p.m. for checkups and maintenance work.

The bank, the core unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. <8411>, is looking into the cause of the incident.

A series of system failures hit Mizuho Bank in and after February last year, leading the Financial Services Agency to issue multiple business improvement orders to the bank.

