Drill Assumes Accident at N-Plant in Northeastern Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Miyagi Governor Yoshihiro Murai took part in a disaster drill on Saturday to prepare for a severe accident at Tohoku Electric Power Co.'s <9506> Onagawa nuclear power plant in the northeastern Japan prefecture.

It was the first time for Murai to play the role of a resident in an evacuation exercise.

The governor confirmed the evacuation procedures and routes from the perspective of an evacuee to find issues that need to be addressed.

Murai joined the final-day part of the Japanese government's three-day comprehensive nuclear disaster drill, which simulated a major accident at the nuclear plant on the Pacific coast after an earthquake measuring upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 off Miyagi and an ensuing tsunami.

The government was to hold the exercise in fiscal 2020, which ended in March 2021, but postponed it due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

