Confectionery Plant Fire Leaves 5 Dead in Central Japan

Niigata, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--A fire broke out at a confectionery plant in the central Japan prefecture of Niigata on Friday night, leaving at least five people dead.

Four female part-time workers in their 60s and 70s were confirmed dead after being taken to hospital, while an unidentified body was found in a factory building.

Two male employees in their 20s cannot be reached. A woman in her 50s was also taken to hospital after inhaling smoke but is conscious, according to informed sources.

The fire occurred at a factory of Sanko Seika Co. in Murakami at around 11:50 p.m. (2:50 p.m. GMT) and was put out at around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Niigata prefectural police department.

Around 30 people were working at the factory when the fire broke out.

