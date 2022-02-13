Japan to Review Automobile Emission Controls in 5 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry plans to review its automobile emission controls in five years in response to an improvement in air quality in major cities covered by the existing measures of the central government.

The ministry will consider the possibility of abolishing the emission regulations, as the use of electric and other vehicles that do not emit exhaust gases is likely to expand, contributing to a better air quality, sources familiar with the matter said.

A panel of experts is expected to propose a review of the emission controls to the environment minister in late March. The ministry will then take necessary steps, the sources said.

Municipalities in Tokyo and five prefectures--Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka and Hyogo--were initially designated for the emission controls under the law on emissions of nitrogen oxides from automobiles, which came into force in 1992. Aichi and Mie prefectures were added to the list under a law revision in 2001.

In the areas covered by the countermeasures, heavy and diesel vehicles that do not meet the state-set emission standards cannot be registered.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]