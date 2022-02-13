Over Half Went to Work, School despite Vaccine Side Effects

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Over half of people in Japan went to work or school instead of taking time off, although they experienced side effects such as fever after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots last year, a survey has shown.

The Japanese government is asking that companies adopt a leave system for employees suffering side effects from the novel coronavirus vaccines, but the survey showed that many people had not taken some time off, with a man in his 50s saying that he took an antipyretic drug and went to work.

According to the survey by Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., 54.3 pct of respondents who suffered side effects from the vaccines said that they were not absent from work or school.

The result is believed to have been due to labor shortages and other factors.

The survey offered a glimpse into the situation in which workers are unable to take a day off even though they want to, with a woman in her 20s saying that she managed to get through the day by taking a fever reducer after running a fever when she arrived at work.

