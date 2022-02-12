Japan Logs 68,470 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 68,470 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, down by some 43,000 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 145 across the country, standing above 100 for the sixth straight day. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients came to 1,352, up by 12 from Friday.

In Tokyo, 11,765 new positive cases were confirmed on Saturday, down by some 9,300 from a week before.

The daily count of new positive cases in the Japanese capital marked a week-on-week decline for the fourth straight day.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms recognized under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by two from Friday to 62.

