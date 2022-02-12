Fujii Becomes 1st Teenage Shogi Player with 5 Major Titles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Shogi phenom Sota Fujii became the first teenage player to hold five major titles in professional shogi on Saturday, capturing the title of Osho.

Fujii defeated titleholder Akira Watanabe to sweep the best-of-seven Osho title series by winning the fourth match held in Tachikawa, western Tokyo, for two days.

At the age of 19 years and six months, Fujii is the youngest shogi player to hold five of the eight major titles, rewriting the previous record of 22 years and 10 months held by Yoshiharu Habu, now 51, for the first time in 28 years and five months.

Fujii is the fourth player in the history of the chess-like traditional Japanese board game to hold five major titles, after the late Yasuharu Oyama, Makoto Nakahara, 74, who is in retirement, and Habu.

The other four titles held by Fujii are Ryuo, Oi, Eio and Kisei.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]