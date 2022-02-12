Morishige Wins Speedskating Bronze at Beijing Olympics
Beijing, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese speedskater Wataru Morishige won bronze in the men's 500-meter race at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday.
This is the first Olympic medal for a male Japanese speedskater since Keiichiro Nagashima and Joji Kato took silver and bronze, respectively, in the 500-meter race at the 2010 Vancouver Games.
The bronze medal for 21-year-old Morishige boosted Japan's medal count at the Beijing Games to nine--two golds, two silvers and five bronzes.
In the women's ice hockey quarterfinals, Japan was beaten by Finland.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]