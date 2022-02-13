Ski Jumper Kobayashi Wins Large Hill Silver at Beijing Games

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi earned silver in the men's ski jumping large hill event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday, six days after bagging gold on the normal hill.

Although he fell short of winning both individual titles, Kobayashi, 25, became the second Japanese ski jumper to take two medals in individual competitions at a single Olympics, after Kazuyoshi Funaki at the 1998 Nagano Games in Japan.

Also on Saturday, Japanese speedskater Wataru Morishige, 21, captured bronze in the men's 500-meter race.

This is the first Olympic medal for a male Japanese speedskater since Keiichiro Nagashima and Joji Kato took silver and bronze, respectively, in the 500-meter race at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Japan's medal count at the Beijing Games rose to 10--two golds, three silvers and five bronzes--reaching double digits for the second straight Olympics and the third time overall.

