3 Nations to Boost Security Cooperation to Deter N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea condemned and expressed "deep concern" on Saturday over the recent series of missile launches by North Korea and agreed to strengthen three-way security cooperation to enhance deterrence.

In a joint statement issued after their two-hour meeting in Hawaii, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong also cautioned China indirectly against military pressure on Taiwan.

It was the first trilateral foreign ministers' meeting since September 2021. Hayashi, who took office last November, participated in the forum for the first time.

North Korea has raised regional tensions by suggesting the resumption of a nuclear test and a test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The three foreign ministers called for full implementation by the international community of relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions relating to North Korea to achieve "complete denuclearization" on the Korean Peninsula

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]