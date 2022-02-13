Japan, U.S., S. Korea Share Concerns over North Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea shared grave concerns on Saturday over the recent series of missile launches by North Korea and reaffirmed close collaboration between their countries in dealing with the reclusive state.

The agreement was reached at a meeting in Hawaii of Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong.

It was the first three-way foreign ministers' meeting since September 2021. Hayashi, who took office last November, participated in the forum for the first time.

The three foreign ministers discussed ways to achieve the full denuclearization of North Korea, which has raised regional tensions by suggesting the resumption of a nuclear test and a test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile after launching a series of missiles, including a medium-range ballistic missile, earlier this year.

Japan and South Korea have differences over history and territorial issues. But at a joint news conference, Chung said that although South Korea has clear positions on the issues, its responses to North Korean issues will not be affected.

