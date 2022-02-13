Body of Pilot of Crashed Japanese F-15 Fighter Found
Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Sunday it has discovered the body of one of the two pilots who were aboard the Air Self-Defense Force F-15 fighter jet that crashed into the sea off central Japan late last month.
The ASDF is continuing its search for the other pilot.
The accident took place around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 31. The F-15 fighter of the ASDF Komatsu air base's tactical fighter training group disappeared off the radar at a point over the Sea of Japan about 5 kilometers west-northwest of the base in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, some one minute after taking off from the base for nighttime training.
Two pilots--Col. Koji Tanaka, 52, and Capt. Ryusei Ueta, 33--were aboard the aircraft. The ASDF did not reveal which one of them has been discovered.
According to the ASDF, a Maritime SDF vessel discovered a human body under the sea on Friday and identified it at the base. Anything that suggests the whereabouts of the other pilot has not been found, the ASDF said.
