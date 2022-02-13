Japan Ready to Raise Daily Cap on Entrants to 5,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara suggested Sunday that the government will raise the daily number of people allowed to enter the country from the current level of about 3,500 to around 5,000, easing its border controls against the novel coronavirus.

"It's quite possible to raise (the daily limit) to 5,000," Kihara said on a television program.

But he took a cautious attitude about easing the entry restrictions further. "We need to discuss whether we can do without (quarantine) checks" to allow more people to enter Japan, he said.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed Japan's intention to consider relaxing its border controls in response to requests that business people and students should be allowed to enter Japan.

Japan currently bans in principle new entries by nonresident foreign nationals in an effort to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

