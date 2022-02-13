Japan Reports 77,450 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--A total of 77,450 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Japan on Sunday, down by 15,429 from a week before.

The number of new deaths among COVID-19 patients stood at 138, exceeding 100 for the seven straight day.

There were 1,366 seriously ill patients across the nation, an increase of 14 from the previous day.

In Tokyo, 13,074 new infection cases were reported, down by 4,452 from a week before. The daily count in the Japanese capital fell week on week for the fifth consecutive day.

According to the metropolitan government, daily new infection cases averaged 15,714.4 in the week to Sunday, down 13.3 pct from the preceding week.

