Speedskater Takagi Wins 2nd Silver at Beijing Olympics
Beijing, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese speedskater Miho Takagi won silver in the women's 500-meter race at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday.
This is the second silver medal at the Beijing Games for Takagi, 27, who finished second in the 1,500-meter race on Monday.
Takagi now has five Winter Olympic medals, rewriting the record high owned by herself for a Japanese athlete. She earned three at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea.
Japan's medal haul at the Beijing Olympics increased to 11--two golds, four silvers and five bronzes.
Among other Japanese competitors in the 500-meter event, Arisa Go came 15th and defending champion Nao Kodaira finished 17th.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]