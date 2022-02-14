BOJ Conducts Fixed-Yield JGB Buying Operation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan on Monday offered to buy an unlimited amount of Japanese government bonds at a fixed yield, in a move to curb the impact of rising interest rates overseas on the domestic market.

The BOJ is buying the latest 10-year JGB issue at the fixed yield rate of 0.25 pct in its first such bond buying operation since July 30, 2018.

The move came after the key 10-year JGB yield, regarded as Japan's benchmark long-term interest rate, approached the upper limit of the Japanese central bank's tolerable levels amid mounting global inflation pressure.

The BOJ currently guides the benchmark 10-year yield around zero pct and allows it to deviate up to 0.25 percentage point from this target.

On Thursday, the 10-year yield rose as high as 0.23 pct at one point in Tokyo trading, prompting the BOJ to announce the operation ahead of time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]