Japanese Game Companies Trying to Tap Metaverse

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese video game companies are trying to tap virtual spaces known as the metaverse, which has been spotlighted anew amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Although the metaverse drew attention recently with the entry of technology giants including Facebook operator Meta Platforms Inc., it is gaming businesses that have taken the lead in the area over years.

The metaverse refers to online 3D spaces where people act as computer-generated avatars. This concept was pioneered in 2003 by Second Life, a virtual platform where players can trade land plots, clothes and other items.

Second Life gained popularity, attracting up to about one million users per month. But its growth was stopped by the rise of social media services.

Nearly 20 years from Second Life's launch, the metaverse is back.

