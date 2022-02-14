Trading of Manga, Art NFTs under Spotlight in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Trading of digital assets, including manga, art pieces, music and cards of idols, as nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, is attracting attention in Japan as a way to create new relationships between fans and artists.

NFTs uses blockchains, the basic technology for cryptoassets, making it virtually impossible to counterfeit or duplicate the tokens. NFTs also serve as certificates to prove the authenticity of digital works.

An NFT trading platform called Kollektion collaborated with Japanese publisher Kodansha Ltd.'s Young Magazine weekly manga magazine late last year and sold a limited number of NFTs of each page of a newly started manga series.

The first batch sold out in 12 hours.

Such projects allow readers to support their favorite artists while receiving exclusive benefits.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]