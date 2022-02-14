Japan Confirms 602,564 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 602,564 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, down by some 38,000 from the preceding week.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 3,927,005 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

The cumulative death toll from COVID-19 rose by 1,031 from a week before to 20,388, a larger increase from the previous week's 577.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most weekly new cases, at 110,001, followed by Osaka, at 83,131, Kanagawa, at 55,407, Aichi, at 39,577, Saitama, at 38,213, and Hyogo, at 35,887.

