2nd Body Found after Crash of Japanese F-15 Fighter

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Monday it has found the body of the second pilot who remained missing after an Air Self-Defense Force fighter jet with two pilots aboard crashed into the sea two weeks ago.

The second body was discovered by Maritime Self-Defense Force divers around the crashed F-15 fighter shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the ASDF.

The body of the other pilot was also discovered around the area, on Friday.

The two bodies have been identified as those of the F-15 fighter's pilots--Col. Koji Tanaka, 52 and Capt. Ryusei Ueta, 33.

The ASDF declined to reveal which of their bodies was found first, citing possible implications for the investigation into the crash.

