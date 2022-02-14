Japan Logs 60,142 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 60,142 new coronavirus cases Monday, down over 8,500 from a week before.

Meanwhile, 148 people were newly found to have died of COVID-19, with the fatalities exceeding 100 for the eighth straight day. The number of severely ill patients rose 27 from Sunday to 1,393.

Tokyo reported 10,334 new cases, down 1,877 from a week earlier. The capital logged the sixth straight day of week-on-week decline. It confirmed 74 patients with severe symptoms, up nine from the previous day, and seven deaths.

In other prefectures, new cases totaled 7,997 in Osaka, 4,420 in Aichi, 2,252 in Hokkaido and 286 in Okinawa.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]