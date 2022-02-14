Tokyo Logs 10,334 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 10,334 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, down by 1,877 from a week before and the sixth straight day of week-on-week drop.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital grew by nine from Sunday to 74. Seven new deaths were recorded among COVID-19 patients.

