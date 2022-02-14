Japan 2021 General Election Ruled Constitutional Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court ruled Monday that the latest general election on Oct. 31 last year was constitutional in terms of vote-value disparity, the fourth such ruling on the poll.

Presiding Judge Kunio Koide dismissed the demand by a group of lawyers that the results of the House of Representatives poll be annulled.

In the election for the lower chamber of parliament, the value of one vote in the least populous single-seat constituency was 2.08 times the level in the most populous district.

It was the seventh ruling on the constitutionality of the election, with three finding it in a state of unconstitutionality. Tokyo High Court on Feb. 2 handed down a decision that the election was constitutional in another lawsuit filed by a different group of lawyers.

Koide ruled that the vote-value gap reached at least 2 times in some districts as a consequence of "a faster-than-expected influx of population into urban areas."

