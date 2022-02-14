IAEA Starts Survey on Fukushima N-Plant Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--A team of officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency on Monday started investigating the safety of the planned release into the sea of treated water containing radioactive tritium from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in Japan.

It is the first visit by an IAEA team over the treated water release from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> plant in Fukushima Prefecture, the site of the 2011 triple reactor meltdown. The visit was delayed from December due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IAEA team met with officials from the industry ministry, the Foreign Ministry and TEPCO in Tokyo on the first day Monday of the five-day investigation until Friday.

Gustavo Caruso, director and coordinator for the IAEA's Department of Nuclear Safety and Security, said the investigation is "carried out in objective, credible and science-based manner and help send a message of transparency and confidence to the people in Japan and beyond."

The Japanese officials said that they will use advice from the IAEA team for the safety of the water release.

