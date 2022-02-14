Japan to Make All Civil Court Procedures Online

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--An advisory panel to Japan's justice minister Monday proposed revising the Civil Procedure Law to enable all civil court procedures to be conducted online.

The proposal from the Legislative Council seeks to enable online submissions of court petitions and preparatory documents, which are currently submitted either by mail or in person at courts. Online submissions will have to be made by lawyers or other attorneys, according to the proposal.

The proposed law revision will also allow for oral arguments, witness examinations and the issuance of rulings to be held in online meetings. The changes will be introduced in stages, with full implementation expected in fiscal 2025.

The Justice Ministry plans to submit a bill to implement the changes to the ongoing session of the Diet, or Japan's parliament.

The advisory panel also suggested amendments to the Civil Code, such as reviewing the principle of presumption of legitimacy, in which the husbands of women at the time of pregnancy and childbirth are presumed to be the children's fathers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]