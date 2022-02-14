Japan Likely to Start COVID-19 Vaccinations for Kids This Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 5-11 could start in Japan by the end of this month, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Monday.

"The government is promoting necessary procedures so that municipalities ready to start inoculations for these children can start vaccinations as soon as the vaccine arrives, without waiting for March," Matsuno told a press conference.

Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine for the children will be delivered to municipalities from next week or later, he said.

"While surely providing necessary information, we will take measures to ensure that children can receive vaccinations with peace of mind," he said.

