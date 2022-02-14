Yuzuru Hanyu "Satisfied" despite Missing Olympic Gold

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu expressed a sense of satisfaction at a press conference in Beijing on Monday, although he finished fourth in the men's figure skating event in the Beijing Olympics, failing to win a third straight gold in the event for the first time in 94 years.

In the event's free program on Thursday, Hanyu unsuccessfully landed a quadruple axel, in the first attempt for the jump in the Olympic history.

However, the 27-year-old Japanese figure skating star said, "To me, it was the best axel."

Since he won the second straight gold in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea, his biggest goal has been to become the first skater ever to successfully perform a quad axel.

After arriving in Beijing, Hanyu sprained his right ankle during practice. Nevertheless, he tried a quad axel in the event.

