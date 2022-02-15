Japan's Murase Bags Snowboard Big Air Bronze at Beijing Games

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese snowboarder Kokomo Murase, 17, clinched a bronze medal in the women's snowboarding big air at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

Murase became the youngest female Japanese athlete to win a Winter Olympic medal, replacing Mao Asada, who grabbed silver in the women's singles figure skating in the 2010 Vancouver Games at the age of 19.

The youngest male Japanese Winter Olympic medalist is Ayumu Hirano, who won the men's snowboarding halfpipe silver at the 2014 Sochi Games in Russia at age 15. Hirano, now 23, won a gold medal in the halfpipe event at the Beijing Olympics, after clinching his second halfpipe silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea.

The number of medals earned by Japan in the Beijing Games now stands at 12--two golds, four silvers and six bronzes.

Murase earned a score of 171.50 in the big air event at the Beijing Games. Austria's Anna Gasser won a gold medal with a score of 185.50 and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand earned silver with 177.00.

