Some 130 Japanese Nationals Still in Ukraine

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Some 130 Japanese nationals have been confirmed to still be in Ukraine at the moment, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference Tuesday.

"We'll continue to make utmost efforts to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals Ukraine," the top government spokesman said.

The government has been urging Japanese nationals to evacuate Ukraine immediately as they might face difficulties leaving the country amid escalating tensions between it and Russia. The government has established an emergency liaison office in Lviv, a western Ukraine city near the border with Poland.

The finance ministers of the Group of Seven advanced countries issued a joint statement Monday warning Russia that they are prepared to impose large-scale economic and financial sanctions on the country over its any further military aggression against Ukraine.

Matsuno refrained from commenting on details about such possible sanctions. At a separate press conference Tuesday, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said, "We'll respond to the situation appropriately, including the possibility of imposing sanctions on Russia, in cooperation with our G-7 partners and other countries."

