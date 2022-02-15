Japanese YouTuber Arrested for Uploading "Fast Movies"

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police arrested a YouTuber in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Tuesday for allegedly uploading illegal "fast movies" on YouTube

Yukio Takasugi, 48, is suspected of violating the copyright law by editing images from three films including the South Korean hit Parasite without permission to create and upload summaries of the films, or fast movies, approximately between Jan. 31 and July 1 last year.

Takasugi is denying the charges, claiming that he believed what he did fell within the scope of quotation and thus was not illegal, according to police sources.

The arrest came after the police department of Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, received information from the Content Overseas Distribution Association, a Tokyo-based film industry body, last October.

It is the second time in Japan that police have made arrests over fast movies. Last June, the Miyagi police cracked down on a group uploading fast movies. Guilty rulings for the group's leader and others have been confirmed.

