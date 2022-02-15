Nihon University Ex-Chm. Tanaka Admits Tax Evasion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Former Nihon University Chairman Hidetoshi Tanaka admitted tax evasion charges against him Tuesday.

"I have no intention of challenging (the charges)," Tanaka, 75, said in the first hearing of his trial at Tokyo District Court. He is accused of violating the income tax law through the tax evasion.

According to the indictment, Tanaka allegedly hid a total of some 118 million yen in income in 2018 and 2020 such as by concealing kickbacks, and evaded paying some 52 million yen in income tax.

Tanaka's misconduct was revealed in an investigation into a breach of trust case in which the major private university is believed to have incurred financial damage over a project to rebuild a university hospital.

The income hidden by Tanaka included cash he took from Masami Yabumoto, 61, former head of the Kinshukai medical group in the western city of Osaka, as a reward for the hospital project and received via former Nihon University board member Tadao Inoguchi, 64. Yabumoto and Inoguchi have been indicted on breach of trust charges.

