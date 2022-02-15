Kishida Voices Support for Ukraine's Sovereignty

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, amid concerns about Russia's possible invasion of the country.

During the 30-minute talks, Kishida said Japan consistently supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and simply cannot accept any unilateral change to the status quo.

The Japanese and Ukrainian leaders agreed to persistently continue diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation.

They discussed the protection of Japanese nationals in Ukraine and possible economic sanctions against Russia in the event of an invasion.

Kishida offered to provide some 100 million dollars in emergency loans to Ukraine. Zelensky gave detailed explanations of the situation inside Ukraine and of Russian troops, according to Kishida.

