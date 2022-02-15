4th Court Finds 2021 General Election in Unconstitutional State

Newsfrom Japan

Akita, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--A high court branch in northeastern Japan ruled Tuesday that the general election in October last year was held in a state of unconstitutionality in terms of vote-value disparity.

Sendai High Court's Akita branch became the fourth court to issue such a ruling over the election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Four other courts have found the Lower House poll to have been constitutional.

Lawsuits on the constitutionality of the 2021 general election have been filed with a total of 14 high courts and high court branches across the country. Rulings on all of the suits will be issued by March.

The Akita high court branch dismissed the plaintiffs' demand to annul the result of the Lower House election.

