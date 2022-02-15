Japan's Cumulative COVID-19 Cases Top 4 M.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Japan topped four million on Tuesday.

After the number exceeded one million in August last year, it took about five months to hit two million. The figure topped three million two weeks later and four million 12 days later.

The daily number of new cases has been falling week on week, but has stayed at high levels amid the spread of the highly infectious omicron strain of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Tokyo confirmed 15,525 new cases, the metropolitan government said. New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital totaled 16. There were 77 patients with severe symptoms.

