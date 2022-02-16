98,000 Children in Japan Infected with Coronavirus in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--A total of about 98,000 kindergartners, and students at elementary, junior and senior high, and special-needs schools in Japan were infected with the novel coronavirus in January, the education ministry has said.

The figure represented the highest monthly total on record, far outpacing the previous high of around 37,000 marked in August last year, when the country was in the fifth wave of COVID-19 infections.

Of the total, 51,535 were elementary school children, 24,091 senior high school students, 18,225 junior high school students, 3,576 children attending kindergartens and 998 students at special-needs schools.

The proportion of children who did not know how they caught the virus was highest for all school types in January, according to the ministry.

The share of children with unknown infection routes exceeded that of those getting the virus from infected family members for the first time for kindergartners, and elementary and junior high school students. Infection through family members had been the most common route for contracting the virus for these groups.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]