Japan to Extend COVID-19 Pre-Emergency for Osaka, Others

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to extend its COVID-19 pre-emergency designations for Osaka and some other prefectures where the designations are currently set to expire on Sunday, informed sources said Tuesday.

The government is expected to extend the designations until March 6, when the pre-emergency measures are set to end in other prefectures including Tokyo.

Meanwhile, the government plans to lift the pre-emergency designations for Okinawa and Yamaguchi on Sunday, as scheduled, as the numbers of new positive cases there are on the decline, the sources said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to announce these plans as early as Thursday and formally adopt them at a meeting of the government's coronavirus response headquarters on Friday.

On Tuesday, economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa, who is also in charge of the government's coronavirus countermeasures, held online talks with Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura.

