Kishida Desperate to Achieve 1 M. Booster Shots Per Day

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is desperately trying to achieve a target of administering one million COVID-19 booster vaccine shots per day, jittery about public criticism of Japan’s slow booster rollout.

At a liaison meeting of the government and the ruling coalition Tuesday, Kishida said the target was about to be attained on average, noting that the daily increase in booster shots registered on the government’s vaccination data recording system reached 1.1 million shots the same day.

“I’ll take command at the front myself to employ all possible means to the full extent,” he stressed.

Booster shots are available at venues set up by local governments, mass vaccination sites run by the Self-Defense Forces and venues established mainly at workplaces. Of the three options, workplace vaccinations were slow to start, but they got into full swing this week.

Kishida announced the one-million booster target Feb. 7, but the pace of increase has been slow. The daily number of shots averaged slightly over 670,000 in the latest week, while there are vacant reservation slots at the SDF’s vaccination venues in Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka.

