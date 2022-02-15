Watabe Bags Bronze in Nordic Combined Large Hill at Beijing Games

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Akito Watabe won bronze in the individual Nordic combined large hill event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday, after taking silvers in the past two Winter Games.

Watabe became the second Japanese athlete to reach a podium for the third consecutive Games after Ayumu Hirano, who won the men's snowboarding halfpipe Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese women's speed skating pursuit team took silver. They failed to win a second consecutive Olympic gold in the sport, by allowing the Canadian team to overtake them just before crossing the goal line in the final.

For Miho Takagi, the ace skater in the Japanese team, it is the third silver medal after ones she picked up in the women's 1,500 meters and 500 meters.

Elsewhere in the day's Games, Japan's Kokomo Murase, 17, clinched bronze in the women's snowboarding big air, becoming the youngest-ever Japanese Winter Olympic medal winner to replace Mao Asada, who grabbed silver in the women's figure skating singles in the 2010 Games at age 19.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]