Japan Set to Relax COVID-19 Border Controls on March 1

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided to ease his country's pandemic-linked border controls on March 1 at the earliest, informed sources said Tuesday.

On the day, Kishida discussed the issue with officials including Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Assistant Chief Cabinet Secretary Takeshi Fujii and Toshihide Ando, director-general of the Foreign Ministry's Consular Affairs Bureau, and basically approved a draft plan, presented by the Cabinet Secretariat, to relax the entry restrictions.

The prime minister will shortly announce the easing plan, according to the sources.

In response to the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus, the government introduced stricter entry restrictions on Nov. 30 last year, including a basic ban on new entries into Japan by foreign nationals.

The government now plans to basically rescind the stricter measures, the sources said.

